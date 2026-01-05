5 hours ago

A significant new chapter in community development has begun in Salaga South, as the Member of Parliament, Hon. Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimiah, has officially launched her flagship three-tier development funds.

The ambitious initiative is designed to propel inclusive growth by specifically targeting education, women empowerment, and youth development within the constituency.

This structured programme represents a comprehensive strategy to address key social challenges and unlock the potential of the area’s most vital demographics.

Speaking at a well-attended launch ceremony, Hon. Ibrahimiah framed the funds as a strategic investment in the constituency’s future.

She stressed that the initiative goes beyond mere financial aid, serving instead as a foundational investment in the people themselves. By deliberately removing barriers and creating opportunities for the vulnerable, the MP believes the programme will foster sustainable development, with education acting as its indispensable cornerstone.

The educational component, named the Chief Baba Ibrahimiah Educational Fund, aims to ensure that financial hardship does not deny any child a quality education. It is specifically designed to support brilliant but needy students, improving overall access to learning. Remarkably, the fund has already begun making an impact, having assisted several tertiary students like Madam Joyce Nyatey and Mr. Inusah Fataw even prior to its official public launch.

Alongside the education fund, dedicated streams for women and youth form the other critical pillars of the programme.

These funds are intended to empower women through skills development and economic opportunities, while simultaneously engaging the youth to channel their energies into productive ventures. Together, these tiers are expected to drive substantial social development and create a more resilient local economy.

The launch event underscored the collective spirit of the endeavour, drawing support from a broad cross-section of the community. Traditional authorities, including the Chief and Queen Mothers, stood alongside party executives, teachers, students, women’s groups, and security services. This wide attendance highlighted the community-wide significance of the initiative and the shared hope for its success.

In her address, Hon. Ibrahimiah marked this launch as a major milestone on Salaga South’s journey toward a stronger and more prosperous future. She earnestly called on all stakeholders—from traditional leaders and civil society to the general public—to actively support the programme.

The MP firmly believes that development is a shared responsibility, and through collaborative effort, a brighter future is achievable.

Confident in the initiative’s design and community backing, Hon. Ibrahimiah expressed optimism about its far-reaching impact. The development funds are poised to positively transform the lives of women, students, and youth across Salaga South. This holistic investment in human capital is anticipated to contribute significantly to the overall progress and vitality of the entire constituency.

Ghanamps.com