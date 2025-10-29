4 hours ago

Okaikwei Central MP Patrick Yaw Boamah has called for greater support and strategic investment in Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, as Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Asare, who plays for Accra Hearts of Oak, was instrumental in Ghana’s World Cup qualification campaign, but faces public scrutiny over his readiness for the global stage.

“Benjamin Asare is good, but we must help him build his confidence,” Boamah told Sporty FM.

“The World Cup is a different kettle of fish… stage fright can be very worrying.”

Boamah suggested that Asare be sent on training attachments to European clubs during Hearts’ off-season, allowing him to:



Train with elite goalkeepers and coaches



Gain exposure to high-pressure environments



Build tactical awareness and mental resilience

“Ati-Zigi and others are already in Europe… Asare must be given that capacity-building opportunity to develop a bigger picture ahead of 2026.

Asare’s development will be crucial to Ghana’s defensive setup, especially with the intensity and diversity of opposition expected at the World Cup.