16 hours ago

Martin Adjei Mensah-Korsah, the Member of Parliament for Techiman South and former Minister for Local Government, is to officially petition Parliament over what he describes as actions that could pose a significant threat to the security and safety of President John Dramani Mahama.

His concerns center around the President’s use of private transportation methods, including aircraft and vehicles owned by his brother, businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

According to the MP, President Mahama has repeatedly traveled on a privately owned plane rather than using the state-owned presidential aircraft, which is maintained and reserved for official use.

He argues that these unsanctioned travel arrangements could compromise the President’s safety, particularly as the airworthiness of the private aircraft is not officially verified by the state.

The latest incident that has drawn Korsah’s attention occurred last Thursday when President Mahama was seen being driven by his brother, Ibrahim Mahama, during an official visit to the Volta Region.

The President was there to commiserate with victims of sea erosion, but the MP questions why the President’s officially assigned driver was not behind the wheel.

He also raises concerns about whether Ibrahim Mahama has undergone the necessary security training to drive the President as part of a convoy.

“With the experience of this President, one would have thought such gaffes would be avoided,” Korsah stated.

“The earlier we act, the better—before a calamity befalls this country due to such recklessness.”

Beyond security concerns, Korsah notes that some Ghanaians have also questioned the financial implications of Ibrahim Mahama’s involvement in covering the President’s travel expenses. However, he insists that while cost is an issue, security and safety should be the primary concern.

The petition, once submitted, is expected to spark discussions in Parliament on the protocols surrounding presidential security and transportation.