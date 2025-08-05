44 minutes ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has raised fresh concerns over the spread of Mpox (formerly known as Monkeypox) after recording a significant increase in confirmed cases across the country.

In its latest update released on August 20, 2025, the Service disclosed that 15 new infections have been confirmed, pushing Ghana’s total caseload to 424.

The report further indicated that one new death had been recorded, raising the country’s overall Mpox death toll to 15 since the first detection of the disease.

Currently, several patients are said to be receiving treatment at designated health facilities, with health workers monitoring their progress.

How the Disease Spreads

According to the GHS, Mpox is primarily transmitted through close contact with infected individuals.

This includes skin-to-skin contact, body fluids, respiratory droplets, or contaminated materials such as bedding and clothing.

Although the illness is rarely fatal, severe cases can occur, especially among vulnerable groups such as children, immunocompromised individuals, and people with underlying health conditions.

Ghana’s Battle with Mpox

Ghana first confirmed Mpox cases in 2022 when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global public health emergency.

Since then, the country has made efforts to strengthen surveillance systems, designate isolation and treatment centers, and provide training for health professionals.

However, sporadic outbreaks have continued, with health experts blaming stigma, late reporting, and unsafe traditional practices for fueling its spread.

In the current wave, health authorities are worried about the rapid increase in numbers compared to previous months.

Public health teams are working to trace contacts of confirmed patients, while awareness campaigns have been intensified in both urban and rural communities.

Call for Vigilance

The GHS has urged the public to take preventive measures seriously by avoiding direct contact with suspected cases, practicing regular handwashing, and reporting early symptoms such as fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, and the characteristic rashes that appear on the skin.

Health authorities have also called on the media, community leaders, and civil society organizations to support education efforts to reduce misinformation and stigma surrounding the disease.

The Bigger Picture

Globally, Mpox has continued to pose challenges despite improved vaccination campaigns in some parts of the world.

In Africa, where resources are limited, health experts warn that underreporting and weak surveillance remain obstacles to tackling the disease effectively.