The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 12 additional Mpox infections, pushing the country’s cumulative caseload to 980 as of January 18, 2026.

Health officials say the situation remains stable, with no new deaths recorded, keeping the national death toll at seven. At present, one patient is on admission and responding to medical care.

According to the GHS, Mpox is mainly transmitted through close physical contact with an infected person. The Service has therefore renewed calls for heightened public vigilance and adherence to preventive measures.

Common symptoms associated with the disease include fever, skin rash, headaches, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and general fatigue.

The GHS is urging anyone who experiences these signs to report promptly to the nearest health facility, stressing that early detection and treatment are key to preventing further spread and reducing complications.