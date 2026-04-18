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Meridian Port Services Ltd. (MPS) has taken a significant step toward enhancing port efficiency and capacity in West Africa with the arrival of 16 state-of-the-art electric Rubber Tyred Gantry cranes (eRTGs).

The cranes were delivered by the heavy-lift vessel RAM COMMANDER, which docked at Terminal 3 of the Tema Port. The arrival marked a key milestone in MPS’s ongoing expansion efforts and attracted attention along the Tema coastline and within the port business community.

The delivery forms part of a broader capacity upgrade programme aimed at meeting increasing trade volumes and strengthening MPS’s position as a leading logistics hub in the region.

Further expansion is expected with the anticipated arrival of the ultra-heavy carrier ZHENHUA 32, which is transporting three additional Ship-to-Shore (STS) gantry cranes. Once installed, these additions are projected to increase the terminal’s annual handling capacity to three million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The newly acquired eRTGs will be deployed within the container yard under Phase 2 of the Tema Port Expansion Project, recently commissioned by President John Dramani Mahama. The expansion underscores MPS’s commitment to aligning with global port standards and delivering modern infrastructure.

According to MPS, the investment is expected to improve operational efficiency, facilitate trade and industrial growth, lower the cost of doing business, and reinforce Tema Port’s role as a key transit and transshipment hub in West Africa.

Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Samara described the development as a reflection of the company’s focus on continuous improvement and operational excellence.

“The addition of these advanced eRTGs, together with the incoming STS cranes, significantly enhances our ability to serve customers with greater efficiency and reliability,” he said.

He also highlighted the role of MPS’s shareholders in driving the port’s transformation into a leading maritime gateway in Africa.

MPS operates as a joint venture involving the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Africa Global Logistics (AGL), and APM Terminals, combining local expertise with international best practices to deliver efficient and sustainable port operations.

The latest expansion reinforces the partners’ shared commitment to advancing trade, supporting economic growth, and strengthening the position of Tema Port as a leading container terminal in West Africa.