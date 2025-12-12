2 days ago

Members of Parliament (MPs) have voiced strong dissatisfaction with the GH₵1.6 billion budget allocated to Parliament and the Parliamentary Service of Ghana for the 2026 fiscal year ending December 31, 2026.

The allocation, reduced to just 35 percent of the initial GH₵4.6 billion proposal, has raised concerns among legislators about whether Parliament can operate effectively under the revised funding.

Speaking during debate on Thursday, December 12, 2025, Ofoase Ayirebi MP Kojo Oppong Nkrumah urged that the limited funds be prioritised to meet Parliament’s urgent needs. He highlighted issues such as malfunctioning air conditioners and broken elevators, describing the parliamentary building (Job 600) as becoming “useless.” He further suggested benchmarking national taxes to guarantee a fixed percentage of revenue for Parliament to ensure operational efficiency.

Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu also expressed dissatisfaction with the allocation, noting that while Parliament approves and oversees budgets for ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), its own funding remains inadequate. He called for the establishment of a Budget Responsibility Office to ensure prudent use of parliamentary funds.

Lawmakers from both the Majority and Minority Caucuses echoed concerns, emphasising that both the Finance Minister and Deputy Finance Minister, as members of Parliament, should have prioritised the House’s needs. MPs appealed to the government to consider establishing a medical centre and an eatery within Parliament to cater to members’ health and welfare.

Responding to the concerns, Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem explained that all budget allocations were based on available resources and not intended to shortchange Parliament. He added that capital expenditure for Parliament had been increased from GH₵80 million in 2025 to GH₵300 million in the 2026 Budget.

At the conclusion of the debate, Parliament approved the GH₵1.6 billion allocation for the Legislature.