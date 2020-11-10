1 hour ago

I've just read a supposed response from the Special Letter Writer masquerading as Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, to H.E John Dramani Mahama's description of his conduct in the Airbus issue as "stupidity". Honestly, after reading the SP's response to the former President, I was convinced that Mr Mahama was charitable in using stupidity to describe Mr Amidu's conduct.

Mr Mahama made his comment at a forum at the Commonwealth Hall conference room. This very Hall has a motto: truth stands, and as a former vandal, the former President was pregnant with the truth and delivered exactly that about the SP. I was the MC for that program so I heard loudly and clearly the arguments Mr Mahama advanced relative to his description of the SP's conduct.

For those who have not followed discussions on this issue, this may suffice as a brief. Mr Amidu, suo moto, undertook a risk assessment of the roundly criticized Agyapa deal. In his 64 page report on Agyapa deal, Mr Amidu, for whatever reason, inserted a paragraph which says that he had been unable to invite Mr Mahama for questioning relative to the Airbus issue because the former President has been elected flag bearer of NDC. Take note that Mr Amidu's risk assessment was on Agyapa and not Airbus.

Mr Mahama at the Legon program called out the SP, and dared him to investigate him if there was evidence to suggest that he was complicit in the Airbus matter. Mr Mahama, like many others, wondered how issues relating to Airbus found it way into a report on Agyapa deal. His verdict was that because Mr Amidu's report was incriminating government, he needed to appease the man who appointed him by roping him in to equalize the corruption equation. That was a mark of cowardice and stupidity, Mr Mahama justifiably asserted.

Beyond this, Mr Mahama said he was expecting Mr Amidu to investigate Airbus and present a full report on it, and that he was ready to honor invitation from him to assist in investigation. Take note again that there is no law which says that when an alleged suspect has been elected presidential candidate of a politcal Party, he cannot be investigated and/or prosecuted. The SP, despite bragging about his over 20 years public service experience, is so naive to believe that a presidential candidate can getaway with crime by virtue of the fact that he is leading a political Party into an election.

If Mr Amidu was man enough, and indeed believes in the tenets of anti graft campaign, he would have accepted Mr Mahama's challenge by inviting him for questioning relative to the Airbus saga. Instead, he has cowardly thrown a counter challenge to Mr Mahama to voluntarily come to his office with two lawyers for questioning. Is that not stupidity? Mr Amidu is found of quoting the SP Act to support most of his assertions. The same Act grants him wide range of powers, including powers to subpoena witnesses. So where from this new trend of voluntary appearance?

Mr Mahama has been very explicit with his challenge - if Mr Amidu has evidence to suggest that he is complicit, he should invite him for questioning. Mr Mahama has an election to win to rescue this country from scammers like Mr Amidu; he would not waste his time to step foot in the SP's office if there is no formal invitation to him. Mr Amidu would not get such an honor from Mr Mahama.

Mr Amidu is not just a celebrated scam bag but an egoistic talkative who managed to deceive the whole country into thinking that he is the best anti corruption crusader. If he is MAN as he wants us to believe, he should officially investigate Mahama and prosecute him. We saw and heard the noise he made about Mahama Ayariga's issue only for him to be knocked out in court at the first round.

Amos Blessing Amorse

Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer

National Democratic Congress