2 hours ago

Legon Cities FC secured passage into the round of 32 of the 2019-20 MTN FA Cup with an impressive 3-0 win over Regional rivals Inter Allies at the Accra sports stadium on Monday afternoon .

An injury time brace from striker Ebenezer Nii Addy took the game beyond the reach of the 'eleven is to one' who threatened the goal of Cities all game long in their quest to equalize Abdul Latif Abubakar's early strike.

Abubakar put the home side into the lead just seven minutes after the kick off from a superbly taken free kick.

The Legon based side looked far from convincing throughout regulation time with Inter Allies dictating the pace of game albeit failing to take their chances.

However, Cities scored twice in the final two minutes of additional time to kill off any hope of an Inter Allies fight back.

In the other games of the day, Great Olympics defeated Tudu Mighty jets 2-0 at the Teshie MATS park while King Faisal Babies put 6 past lower division side Thunderbolt FC.