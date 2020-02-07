2 hours ago

Young Africans of Tanzania on Sunday beat Mtibwa Sugar last Sunday in the Tanzanian Premier League with Bernard Morrison featuring and contributing enormously to his sides triumph.

The midfielder has earned plaudits from a player from the opposing team last Sunday as Mtibwa Sugar midfielder Abdulhalim Humuod has praised Yanga SC forward Bernard Morrison, saying he is a “clever” player.

Wananchi won the game after David Molinga scored the only goal for home side.

The two players clashed on several times last Sunday as the Mtibwa Sugar midfielder kept sending tackles the way of Morrison ostensibly to stop him from wrecking havoc.

“Bernard [Morrison] is a good player. After I watched him in the last two matches, I can confirm he is a good player indeed. I understand to stop such clever players you should not give them any space to operate freely,” Humuod told Azam TV.

“I did not apply hard tackles while trying to stop him but what I was doing was to try and dispossess him. He is a good player and he helps Yanga a lot.”

Bernard Morrison joined the Tanzanian club in he last transfer window from South African giants Orlando Pirates.