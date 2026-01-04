4 hours ago

MTN Ghana has announced an immediate reduction in tariffs across its entire range of products and services, passing on the benefits of Ghana’s newly restructured Value Added Tax (VAT) system directly to consumers.

In a notice to customers, the telecoms giant said the revised pricing reflects recent amendments to the VAT law and takes effect immediately, assuring subscribers of more affordable services across voice, data, and other offerings.

The tariff cuts follow sweeping tax reforms rolled out by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) after the passage of the Value Added Tax Act, 2025 (Act 1151), which came into force on January 1, 2026. The new law is designed to simplify VAT administration, boost compliance, and reduce the overall tax burden on households and businesses.

Among the key changes is a reduction in the VAT rate to 20 per cent, alongside the abolition of the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy, a tax introduced during the height of the pandemic. These measures are expected to ease pressure on consumers and stimulate economic activity.

The reforms also raise the VAT registration threshold for businesses dealing in goods from GH¢200,000 to GH¢750,000, potentially exempting many small businesses from mandatory VAT registration. In addition, the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) and GETFund levy have been re-coupled, enabling businesses to claim input tax credits, while the VAT Flat Rate Scheme has been scrapped to streamline the tax system.

MTN Ghana said the new tariff structure reflects the reduced tax-related costs under the reformed VAT regime and underscores the company’s commitment to sharing the benefits of national fiscal policy changes with customers.

The GRA has meanwhile urged VAT-registered taxpayers and stakeholders—including employers, importers, exporters, accountants, and tax consultants—to familiarise themselves with the new framework ahead of full implementation. The Authority has encouraged the public to seek clarification through its Taxpayer Service Centres or official communication channels.

MTN advised customers to visit its official website for details of the revised tariffs, reaffirming its pledge to deliver value, affordability, and customer-focused services in line with Ghana’s evolving economic policies.