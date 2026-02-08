44 minutes ago

Defending champions Asante Kotoko have been knocked out of the MTN FA Cup after suffering a dramatic 4–2 penalty shootout defeat to Aduana FC in their Round of 16 clash in Kumasi.

After 90 minutes of tense and hard-fought football ended goalless at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the tie was decided from the spot, where Aduana held their nerve to bring Kotoko’s title defence to a premature end.

Kotoko, cheered on by their home supporters, dominated spells of the game but struggled to turn possession into clear-cut chances. Aduana, compact and disciplined, absorbed the pressure and threatened on the counter, ensuring neither side could find a breakthrough in regulation time.

The penalty shootout proved decisive. Aduana converted four of their spot-kicks, while Kotoko missed twice, sealing the Dormaa-based side’s place in the quarter-finals and sending the defending champions crashing out.

The result is a major blow for Kotoko, who lifted the FA Cup last season and had hoped to use the competition as a route back to silverware amid an inconsistent league campaign.

For Aduana FC, the victory represents a statement of intent as they continue their push in the competition, while Kotoko are left to regroup and refocus their attention on the Ghana Premier League after a painful afternoon in Kumasi.