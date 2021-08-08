4 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak won a historic 6th double after beating Obuasi Asnatigold 8-7 on penalties to win the coveted MTN FA Cup trophy to cup of a brilliant campaign.

Hearts have won both league and MTN FA Cup titles in 1973, 1979,1990,1999.2000 and the latest being this year 2021.

The match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes with neither side able to score despite several chances falling the way of both teams.

Ashgold dominated the game for long spells and created all the chances but they only needed a finisher to put the ball at the back of the net.

Yaw Anorl, Seth Osei caused the phobian backline all sort of troubles but they were unable to breach the goal as the match ended 0-0.

After thirty minutes of football none of the teams were able to score despite the miners getting several decent free kicks and opportunities in dangerous areas of the pitch.

The match headed into penalties with goalkeper Richard Attah scoring his own before AshGold's Kofi Mensah missed his to hand the trophy to the phobians.

Coach Samuel Boadu joins an elite group of coaches in recent times to have won the double with the late Sir Cecil Attoquayefio winning it with Hearts in 1999 and 2000 while Masaud Didi Dramani won the double with Kotoko in 2013/14 season.