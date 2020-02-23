19 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak brushed aside the challenge of lower tier side Danbort FC in the MTN FA Cup round of 64 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians dominated large spells of the opening half of the game but were unable to breakdown the resolute Danbort defense.

Hearts of Oak’s dominance finally paid off in the 25th minute when midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway slotted home to give the Phobians the lead.

There was nothing else to separate both sides apart from the lone goal from Hearts at the break.

The Premise League side continued from where they left off on the second half dominating and dictating play but they just could not convert their chances to increase the tally.

Until the goalie for the lower tier side Marfo gifted Josep Esso with the simplest of goals in his life after an air kick allowed the striker to steal the ball from him and slot home to make the results safe.

Hearts of Oak have now booked their place in the round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup.