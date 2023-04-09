45 minutes ago

King Faisal twice came from behind to complicate matters for Aduana FC as they beat them 3-1 on penalties to progress to the semifinal of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup.

After a 2-2 draw in normal time, both sides failed to score in extra time as the game travelled into penalty shootouts after 120 minutes at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex on Sunday.

Aduana FC took the lead in the 40th minute through Stephen Anokye Badu but King Faisal rallied back for the equalizer in the 47th minute. Godfred Asiamah was brought down in the box and Abdul Latif expertly converted to make it 1-1.

Frank Owusu made it 2-1 for Aduana FC in the 75th minute, but the lead lasted for only three minutes as King Faisal equalized through Benjamin Bature in the 78th minute. The game travelled into extra time after the normal 90 minutes ended 2-2. The extra 30 minutes did not see any goal as the winner of the tie was decided in a tensed penalty shootouts.

Abdul Latif, Adam Jabal and David Oppong Afrane scored for King Faisal while Bright Enchil, Stephen Anokye Badu and Isaac Mintah missed their kicks to give King Faisal a 3-1 win.

King Faisal will now play fellow Premier League side Nsoatreman FC in the semifinal of the MTN FA Cup.