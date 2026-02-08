30 minutes ago

The MTN FA Cup served up a gripping mix of penalty shootouts, emphatic wins and late drama on Sunday as eight teams booked their places in the quarter-finals of Ghana’s premier knockout competition.

Defending champions Asante Kotoko were the biggest casualties of the day, crashing out after a tense goalless draw with Aduana FC in Kumasi. The Dormaa-based side kept their composure in the shootout, winning 4–2 on penalties to end Kotoko’s title defence at the Round of 16 stage.

There was similar situation for Medeama SC, who were held to a 0–0 draw by FC Samartex. However, unlike Kotoko, the Tarkwa-based side kept their FA Cup hopes alive, edging Samartex 4–2 on penalties to progress.

Earlier in the day, Attram De Visser produced one of the most eye-catching performances, sweeping aside Eleven Wonders 4–0 in a dominant display that underlined their growing reputation as dark horses in the competition.

Nations FC continued their impressive run with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Swedru All Blacks, while Dreams FC thrilled fans with a 4–2 win against Inter Allies in an open and entertaining encounter.

Elsewhere, Berekum Chelsea edged Tamale City 1–0 to secure a narrow passage into the last eight. Heart of Lions also needed resilience to beat True Life 3–2 in a pulsating contest.

Techiman Liberty Youth rounded off the day’s action with a convincing 3–0 victory over Real Tamale United, booking their quarter-final place in style.

With the Round of 16 now complete, the MTN FA Cup continues to live up to its reputation for surprises and drama, setting the stage for an intriguing quarter-final draw as clubs chase silverware and a place in continental competition.