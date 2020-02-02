1 hour ago

Ghanaian top flight side Liberty Professionals had to rely on their expertise in the art of penalty-taking to eliminate stubborn Division one side Accra City Stars FC from the MTN FA Cup.

The Scientific soccer lads went into the round of 64 tie on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat away at Bechem United on Thursday.

Assistant coach Emmanuel Yaw Ofori led the Dansoman based side for the cup and made wholesale changes to the team that have mostly featured for in the ongoing campaign.

Youngsters Godfred Atuahene and Ernest Mwankurinah were both handed starting roles in the midfield while attacker George Ansong, who scored Liberty's consolidation goal in Bechem led the attack.

Accra City Stars put up a spirited display and were determined to a set the odds by mostly keeping the Premier League side at bay.

The Second tier side held on for the entire duration of the game despite going a man down late in the second half.

The game ended goalless and penalty shootouts were required to separate the two sides.

Liberty Professionals went to score all five of their Penalties with goalkeeper Kofi Baah saving one of Accra City's kick to send his side through to the round of 32 of the Competition.