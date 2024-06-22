15 hours ago

The Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, Mr. Wilson Arthur, has unveiled the prize breakdown for this year's competition, just days before the highly anticipated final between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano FC.

The final match is set to take place this Sunday, June 23, at the University of Ghana Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 GMT.

In an interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi, Wilson Arthur disclosed that the winner of the MTN FA Cup will receive a total of GHC 180,000.

This includes an upfront prize of GHC 80,000 and an additional GHC 100,000 to support the team's preparations for the CAF Confederation Cup, in which they will represent Ghana next season.

"The winner of this year's FA Cup will earn GHC 80,000, plus an additional GHC 100,000 to help them prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup," Arthur stated.

"We are still in talks with the FA and the government to secure greater funding for the club so it can perform well in Africa."

Both Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano FC have delivered impressive performances throughout the tournament to reach this stage.

The final, dubbed the "Bono Derby," highlights the regional rivalry as both clubs hail from the Bono Ahafo Region.

Bofoakwa Tano FC clinched their spot in the final by defeating defending champions Dreams FC with a solitary goal in a tense semi-final encounter.

Coach John Eduafo's team will be looking to cap their season with a significant triumph despite their relegation from the Premier League.

On the other hand, Nsoatreman FC secured their place in the final with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Legon Cities. Coach Maxwell Konadu's side is known for their dynamic and attacking style of play, making them formidable opponents.

The final promises to be an epic showdown, showcasing the best of Ghanaian football and adding to the rich history of the MTN FA Cup.

Fans can expect a thrilling match filled with tactical brilliance, individual flair, and regional pride.

The MTN FA Cup Committee and the Ghana Football Association are committed to creating a memorable atmosphere for the final, with various entertainment and fan engagement activities planned.

As anticipation builds for the grand finale, both teams are gearing up for what promises to be a highly competitive and exciting match, with the coveted trophy and a place in the CAF Confederation Cup at stake.