4 hours ago

The draw for the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 was held on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at the Ghana Football Association headquarters, presenting intriguing matchups for the next stage of the competition.

Giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak were handed relatively straightforward ties, with Kotoko set to face third-tier side Acceler8z FC away, and Hearts hosting Division One League side Home Stars at home.

Elsewhere, reigning Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC will travel to face Nsuopon Fidelity in a challenging away fixture.

Gold Stars FC face a tough test as they visit Basake Holy Stars at Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park, while Nsoatreman FC will host Young Apostles in a highly anticipated Bono derby.

The Round of 32 fixtures will be played between January 10 and January 13, 2025, with teams across the country vying for a spot in the next stage of the prestigious competition.