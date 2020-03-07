1 hour ago

The draw for the round of 32 in the 2020 MTN FA Cup will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at M Plaza Hotel at exactly 11:00 am.

The draw will see the remaining 32 teams pitched into 16 fixtures with some regional derbies expected to take place.

A number of lower tier sides have kept their momentum in the knockout tournament led by Asokwa Deportivo who produced the biggest upset by beating Asante Kotoko SC in the previous round.

Clubs from Northern, Upper Regions and Brong Ahafo Region will form Zone One based on the football zoning.

Qualified clubs in the Ashanti, Western and Central Region will fall in Zone Two while clubs from Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta Region will be in Zone Three.

The decision was taken considering proximity and the distance clubs will have to make to honour their games.