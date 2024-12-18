4 hours ago

The eagerly awaited MTN FA Cup Round of 32 draw is set to take place on December 19, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the GFA Secretariat Conference Room.

Football fans and clubs alike are brimming with anticipation as 32 teams—featuring a mix of Premier League heavyweights, Division One contenders, and Division Two challengers—await their pairings for the next stage of this thrilling competition.

The excitement follows a captivating Round of 64, which saw intense battles and dramatic results.

Top-tier teams, including Accra Hearts of Oak, the most decorated side in FA Cup history, and their fierce rivals Asante Kotoko, will enter the draw alongside defending champions Nsoatreman FC and other elite clubs, each eager to make their mark.

Adding to the intrigue are the Division One and Division Two teams, who have already proven their ability to shock higher-ranked opponents.

The MTN FA Cup’s reputation as a tournament where underdogs thrive continues to grow, making the Round of 32 an unpredictable and electrifying spectacle.

As the draw approaches, fans are left wondering whether the Premier League giants will showcase their superiority or if the lower-division sides will once again defy expectations.

With excitement mounting, the MTN FA Cup remains a stage for drama, surprises, and unforgettable moments in Ghanaian football.