3 hours ago

There is everything to play for as Dreams FC take on Medeama SC in a highly anticipated MTN FA Cup semi-final at the Swedru Sports Stadium on Saturday, with a place in the final on the line.

Medeama SC, two-time FA Cup winners, arrive in confident mood after an impressive run to the last four. The Mauve and Yellow side have scored 10 goals and conceded just twice in the competition so far, underlining both their attacking sharpness and defensive discipline as they chase a third title.

Standing in their way is a determined Dreams FC side, who lifted the trophy in 2023 after defeating King Faisal in the final. Known for their resilience, Dreams FC are aiming to return to the top once again.

Much of their hopes will rest on forward Abdul Razak Salifu, who has scored five goals in this year’s campaign and remains their most potent attacking threat.

The winner of the tie will go on to face Nations FC in the final, after they edged Aduana FC 1-0 in the first semi-final.

With both sides boasting quality and ambition, fans can expect a fiercely contested encounter as the road to FA Cup glory reaches a decisive stage.

Kick off is set for later today, Saturday at 3:00 pm at the Swedru sports stadium.