The Ghana Football Association will organize a stakeholders meeting on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Cape Coast stadium at 5pm.

The meeting will bring together all the major stakeholders who are directly connected with the organization of the MTN FA Cup.

They include, representatives of the four semi-finalists (Hearts of Oak, Medeama SC, Berekum Chelsea and AshantiGold SC), the Police Service, the Safety and Security Committee, the Central Regional Sports Development Officer, Broadcast partners, StarTimes and Headline sponsor MTN.

The stakeholders meeting will discuss among other things key elements that are needed for the organization of the game i.e., Security, media, medical, ticketing, emergency projections and logistics for the two semi-final encounters.

The four semi-finalists are fighting for a slot in the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup final. Former Champions AshantiGold will play Berekum Chelsea in the first match at 3pm while record winners Hearts of Oak battle two-time champions Medeama SC at 6pm. Both games will be live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.