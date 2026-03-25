3 hours ago

MTN Ghana has expressed its support for the government’s upcoming phased and digitally coordinated SIM re-registration exercise, aimed at enhancing national security and protecting subscribers.

Speaking at the company’s 2026 Annual General Meeting in Accra, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Blewett said MTN is fully aligned with government objectives and is working closely with regulators to ensure a smooth rollout.

“The Minister called us into a meeting and briefed the entire industry, not just MTN, about what they want to achieve. He was very clear that this is the last time and wanted to do it well. So we support that, and the way we execute it will be very important,” he said.

The exercise, led by the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, will link SIM cards to the National Identification Authority database to help curb fraud, identity theft, and other cyber-related crimes.

Mr. Blewett emphasized that careful planning is essential to ensure convenience for subscribers. “It’s not going to be SIM re-registration in one day because that would be chaotic. We have to plan it properly, even using digital means to book appointments,” he noted.

He added that the exercise is also critical for individual security. “You want to make sure that the fingerprint and the face match… You don’t want someone else taking your SIM and using it for nefarious reasons.”

Regarding costs, Blewett said MTN will manage the exercise within existing resources. “No matter what comes our way, we have to manage it within the budget we have; if that means we have to tighten the belt, we will do that.”

MTN Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to efficiency as it supports the nationwide SIM re-registration exercise.