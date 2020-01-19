2 hours ago

Telecommunication giants MTN has announced that they have fully restored their internet and all other services that were affected for the last three days.

According to the telecommunication giants, two fiber optic cables which serves large parts of sub-saharan Africa including Ghana were cut under the sea.

But their technicians have worked tirelessly to restore internet connectivity and every other associated services that was affected.

Customers of the Ghana's biggest network have been complaining bitterly about poor or non existent internet connectivity but that has now been restored according to the company.

Countries across the coast of West, Central and southern Africa have been suffering slow internet connectivity that started on Thursday. The situation remained unstable as at Friday (January 17).

Reports indicate that mobile phone access is also partly impacted by the outage which was triggered by cuts to two major undersea cables along the West African coast.

The West Africa Cable System, WACS, developed a fault which has caused major telecom companies and internet service providers to lose connectivity.

The WACS connects parts of the continent to the United Kingdom and the South Atlantic 3/West Africa (SAT-3/Wasc) submarine cable which extends as far as to Portugal and Spain.