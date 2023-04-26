2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has ended his loan spell with Belgium Jupiler Pro League side KAS Eupen at the end of the Belgium season with his loan deal set to expire on 30th June, 2023.

The 32-year-old central midfielder joined the European side in September 2022 from Chinese Super League side Shezhen FC.

Wakaso played nine matches for KAS Eupen mostly from the bench and will now return to his parent side in China.

KAS Eupen announced on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, that the they had parted company with their head coach Edward Still and some other players including Mubarak Wakaso.

In addition to the two departures of Smail Prevljak and Stef Peeters , the loans Mubarak Wakaso, Djeidi Gassama, Ibrahim Diakité and Loïc Bessilé are also leaving. The cases of young Tom Roufosse and Amadou Keita have not been mentioned by the club .

Here is the official press release from the KAS Eupen

With the end of the 2022-2023 season, 6 players from the first team squad are leaving KAS Eupen. Stef Peeters and Smail Prevljak's contracts expire on June 30 and will not be extended.

Mubarak Wakaso, Djeidi Gassama, Loïc Bessilé and Ibrahim Diakité's loan spell also expires on June 30. These players return to their original clubs.

Stef Peeters and Smail Prevljak Team captain Stef Peeters is leaving KAS Eupen after three years and 101 games for the club. As a starter and free-kick specialist, Stef Peeters was instrumental in KAS Eupen's consecutive stay in the Jupiler Pro League. Stef Peeters has scored 13 goals and provided 21 assists. Stef was one of the key players in the team, he scored and managed the game for KAS Eupen. At his side, young players have found their place in the highest league in the country.

Bosnian international Smail Prevljak joined KAS Eupen in 2020 from Red Bulls Salzburg. His record is impressive: in 99 appearances he scored 42 goals and provided 11 assists. Smail Prevljak has thus been Eupen's most prolific striker in recent years. With his commitment, his combativeness and his humility, he was a model for his teammates and, for the supporters, one of the favorites of the public at the Kehrweg Stadium.

KAS Eupen is delighted to have had Stef Peeters and Smail Prevljak in their team for three years. Thank you Steve, thank you Smail!

End of loans Ghanaian international Mubarak Wakaso played 10 league and cup games on loan for KAS Eupen.

Young talent Djeidi Gassama has been loaned by PSG to KAS Eupen for the 2022-2023 season and has scored 2 goals in 20 appearances for KAS Eupen.

Ibrahim Diakité joined KAS Eupen in January 2023 from Stade Reims and played 10 games with the Pandas.

Defender Loïc Bessilé arrived at KAS Eupen at the start of the year from SC Charleroi. After 8 games with KAS Eupen, he returns to SC Charleroi.

KAS Eupen thanks Stef Peeters, Smail Prevljak, Mubarak Wakaso, Djeidi Gassama, Ibrahim Diakité and Loïc Bessilé for their commitment to KAS Eupen and wishes them much success for the rest of their careers .