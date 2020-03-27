1 hour ago

Wakaso Mubarak decided to leave Spain for China in January, where the spread of the coronavirus was beginning and, months later, he is already safe in his homeland Ghana, unlike Vitoria, crowded with positive coronavirus cases.

Vitoria is one of the places in Spain with the highest concentration of those affected by coronaviruse. Only in Alavés there are 15 cases, so Wakaso can say that he was lucky to leave the 'babazorro' team on time.

Wakaso was a fixture at Alavés earlier in the season. The club's goal was to renew his contract, but in the face of the player's refusal, he decided to head to China where Jiangsu Suning paid three million euros.

Another way was that Alavés had endured without selling him, but this would have led to Wakaso leaving the club for free in June.

The African midfielder ended up leaving and fate wanted to separate him from a team that has three confirmed cases in the first team squad. Wakaso is now safely in a safer place. China is past the worst.