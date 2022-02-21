4 hours ago

Muffin Farms is making access to its products easier and this is because the company has begun a mobile van sales at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

This has become necessary due to the huge demand of the company's station in the Obuasi Municipality.

Currently, Muffin Farms which is situated at Tasliman of the Adansi Asokwa District and on the Asokwa Junction - Obuasi Road is into piggery livestock production.

Fresh pork hygienically prepared is always assured at Muffin Farms.

According to the CEO of Muffin Farms, Edward Kwasi Akuoko, "our Friday and Saturday mobile Market has started. We are sending the fresh and hygienically prepared pork to the doorsteps of the residents of Obuasi".

The new trend will continue to be effective every Friday and Saturday and possibly be extended to other areas within the region.

Meanwhile if pork needed for any event or for home consumption, one can boldly get to the Muffin Farms and be rest assured of having the best pork ever.

At Muffin Farms, hygiene is a priority, same as proper care for the pigs.

A vertinary officer is stationed at the facility to ensure all livestock and processes are hygienically conducted.

Muffin Farms is available anytime to serve its customers with very affordable yet, safe to consume pork.