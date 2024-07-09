1 hour ago

Black Queens forward Mukarama Abdulai has expressed strong confidence in the Black Princesses' ability to progress beyond the group stage at the upcoming 2024 U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

Abdulai, returning to the senior women’s national team after a five-year hiatus due to injury, draws on her extensive experience with Ghana's youth teams to bolster her optimism.

Having consistently performed for the Princesses since earning the golden boot at the 2018 U17 World Cup, Abdulai believes the team is well-prepared for the challenge ahead.

"They've had great exercises like the WAFU Zone B Championship and then the 2023 African Games, so I believe they are there,” she stated at a media briefing on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"They need just some few weeks, they'll be ready. I think they'll do a great job and they'll go more than we usually do.”

The Black Princesses, drawn into Group E, will face Austria, Japan, and New Zealand. Ghana is marking its seventh consecutive qualification for the U20 World Cup, joining three other African nations in the prestigious tournament.

Abdulai’s confidence and support add a motivational boost as the Princesses aim to make history in Colombia this August.