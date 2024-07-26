2 hours ago

Rwandan Premier League side Mukura Victory Sports have announced the signing of Ghanaian attacker Agyenim Boateng Mensah on a two-year deal.

Boateng, who enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 season with Dreams FC, scored 21 goals in all competitions, including 15 league goals, making him the second highest scorer in the Ghanaian Premier League.

His contributions were pivotal in helping Dreams FC reach the semifinals of both the CAF Confederation Cup and the Ghana FA Cup, where he netted three times in each competition.

The 27-year-old completed his move to the Kigali-based club after passing his mandatory medical examination.

Boateng has consistently been one of the standout performers in the Ghana Premier League over the past four seasons, showcasing his talent and scoring prowess.

He is the second Dreams FC player to join Mukura Victory Sports this transfer window, following the signing of their skipper Abdul Jalilu.

Mukura Victory Sports fans will be eager to see how Boateng's attacking capabilities will bolster their squad in the upcoming season.