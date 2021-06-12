5 hours ago

Pan African Pay-TV operator, MultiChoice Africa, has named Alex Okyere as the new Managing Director for its Ghana operation. His appointment is expected to further strengthen the operations in Ghana. He takes over from former Managing Director, Cecil Sunkwa-Mills. During his over 14 years of stewardship, he led the business along a path of steady growth and a position of prominence in the Ghanaian market. He is leaving to pursue other interests but will continue to consult for the business.

According to MultiChoice Africa Regional Director for East, West and Central Africa, Maharage Chande, this appointment comes at a critical time for the video entertainment business and cements MultiChoice’s market leadership position as Ghana’s most loved storyteller, committed to providing great entertainment and investing in the future of our people by harnessing the transformative power of media on society.

“Our strategy is to continuously provide customers with more of their favourite content and thus providing unmatched value. This new appointment will play a major role in delivering the experience our customers are accustomed to and we are determined to continue putting this at the centre of our corporate culture and values,” said Maharage Chande, MultiChoice Africa Regional Director for East, West and Central Africa.

Prior to assuming this new role, Alex Okyere was the Chief Customer Officer at MultiChoice Ghana. He has held various roles at MultiChoice including, Regional Finance Director for East, West and Central Africa, Finance Director for the West & Central Africa Region and Finance Director for MultiChoice Kenya.

Alex brings over 15 years of experience in finance, accounting, commercial and general management in various industries and multinational organisations such as MultiChoice Africa, Weatherford International, Schlumberger, Newmont and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

He is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (United Kingdom) and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana). He holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Ghana.

Alex said, “I am delighted to head-up Ghana’s leading video entertainment company and looking forward to leading this business at what is an exciting time for the industry and the Multichoice Group. My focus will be to increase our subscriber base by upholding our excellent offering, and service both new and existing customers.”