1 hour ago

Popular radio personality and actress, Naa Ashorkor has confirmed she has parted ways with the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) almost three years after joining the media organization.

According to the on-air personality who hosted ‘Strong and Sassy’ on Joy FM, a subsidiary of MGL, managers of the organization terminated her appointment with immediate effect.

Taking to Instagram to announce the development, she said: “I have got Good news and bad news everyone! With immediate effect as of yesterday, my now former employers, Multimedia Group, terminated my appointment. That’s the bad news.”

The actress, married to Ahuma Cabutey Adodoaji, however takes solace in the fact that her Creator has not forsaken her. Though she admitted the news was not pleasant, she expressed optimism of better things to come.

“Now for the good news, such situations only give my God the opportunity to show up. It’s not an easy time to be out of a regular and steady income. We are not in normal times, but hey, I would like to use this opportunity to encourage everyone who has lost their job or income during these difficult times to not lose hope."

"Hope is an amazing thing that gives us the ability to stand and trust God in such difficult circumstances. Don’t lose hope. Jeremiah 29:11, ‘For I know the plans. I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Stay tuned for some more news soon”.

It is unclear why her appointment was terminated.

Before joining MGL, Naa Ashorkor was with EIB Network, operators of Starr FM and GhOne TV.