14 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, popularly known as OPK has described as ‘reckless’ an allegation by the Chief Whip of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament allegation of a Supreme Court judge trying to influence the outcome of the Speakership elections for the 8th Parliament.

He dared Mubarak Mohammed Munta to back his claims with a piece of evidence after strongly condemning the allegation.

“Hon. Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, the Minority Chief Whip’s unsubstantiated allegation that a Justice of the Highest Court of the Land attempted to influence an NDC MP in the matter of the selection of a Speaker of Parliament must be condemned by all.” He said in a post on Facebook

Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka who was speaking on JoyNews alleged that a very prominent judge contacted an NDC MP; offering an inducement should the person vote in favour of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Speaker nominee, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye.

According to him, although the judge’s motive was not achieved, the party will probe the issue and take the appropriate steps if necessary.

But Davis Ansah Opoku said Muntaka comment is an insult to the judiciary

“Muntaka’s irresponsible and dishonourable accusations must not be entertained at all. If he has evidence of any such act by a Supreme Court judge, he needs to use the appropriate channels in addressing it rather than sitting on a TV show to denigrate and insult the judiciary.” The post read

Read below OPK’s post

Hon. Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, the Minority Chief Whip’s unsubstantiated allegation that a Justice of the Highest Court of the Land attempted to influence an NDC MP in the matter of the selection of a Speaker of Parliament must be condemned by all.

Muntaka’s irresponsible and dishonourable accusations must not be entertained at all. If he has evidence of any such act by a Supreme Court judge, he needs to use the appropriate channels in addressing it rather than sitting on a TV show to denigrate and insult the judiciary.

Such irresponsible commentary is an affront on the dignity of our judiciary and only aimed at denigrating the Justices of the Supreme Court for apparent yet parochial interests. He needs to be guided by order 30 (2) of our standing orders as this act brings Parliament into disrepute.

A new Member of Parliament, I was somewhat scandalised by the un-parliamentary display and shenanigans orchestrated by no less a person than the Minority Chief Whip. The continuing lack of decorum and truthfulness is deeply worrying

We owe it a duty to protect the guardian-protector of the constitution