A mural of late Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu has been painted on the walls of the Awudu Issaka Park at Tema Community 20.

The large murals of the fallen Hatayspor winger have been etched onto the walls as his beaming smile shines.

Recently Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed also had a large mural of him painted on the walls at his neighbourhood of Nima after his heroics at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Ghana.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey after days of searching for him.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

His mortal remains were conveyed to Ghana on Sunday evening via Turkish airline with arrangements being made for interment and the funeral.

Atsu one week funeral observation will be held by his family on March 4, 2023.

Christian Atsu was capped 65 times by Ghana and he scored ten goals as he played at several AFCON tournaments.