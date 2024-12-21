3 hours ago

Highlife superstar KK Fosu has revealed that music is far more lucrative than being a Member of Parliament (MP).

Speaking with Sammy Brown on Accra 100.5 FM’s Akwaaba Show, the musician shared insights into his career and the music industry.

“Music pays because we have the rights, and the money keeps coming to us,” he emphasized.

Comparing the music industry to politics, KK Fosu pointed out that politicians earn their income from taxpayers.

“But you, the politician, are paid out of the taxes I pay, so you are not independent. You’re working for me,” he said, adding that genuine politics is not supposed to enrich individuals.

He referenced former President Jerry John Rawlings' era, where ministers who abused their positions were confronted. “That’s why during Rawlings’ time, when a minister was rampantly building houses, he was confronted and slapped. That’s how it’s supposed to be,” KK Fosu remarked.

The singer-songwriter expressed his pride in the financial rewards of his music career. “Music pays a lot,” he reiterated, saying he would always encourage his children to pursue music, though he wouldn’t force them to follow in his footsteps.

“It’s a family gift. My dad was a great singer and part of [the band] Happy Stars,” he revealed. KK Fosu also shared that his megahit Sudwe was inspired by music from Happy Stars.

In addition, the celebrated artist disclosed that he has three albums recorded and ready for release. He called on fans to support his music, saying, “Pay attention to my music. That’s all I need.”

“We create real music. I work with time and take my time to perfect my songs. I do what and go where God directs me,” he added, promising to deliver quality music to his audience.