The Highlife maestro, Kojo Antwi has sadly lost his biological father, Opanin Kwadwo Asiamah Asubonten.

His father passed away at a good old age on Monday, January 2, 2023.

“My heart is saddened by your departure, my dear father. You lived a full life. Your widows mourns you. All your seventeen children mourn you. We are all little branches of the mighty tree that you were in this life. You did the best you could for your family…”, the legend, Kojo Antwi, said in his tribute.

He died at age 104 leaving behind seventeen (17) children.

