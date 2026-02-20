6 hours ago

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a befitting and dignified farewell for revered gospel musician Yaw Sarpong, assuring his family of both financial assistance and high-level government engagement.

The assurance was given on Wednesday, February 19, 2026, when representatives of MUSIGA addressed mourners at the late musician’s one-week observance.

The union disclosed that it had already begun formal engagements with government officials to seek state support for the funeral of the celebrated gospel icon.

According to a MUSIGA representative, the leadership of the union acted swiftly following news of Yaw Sarpong’s passing, paying visits to the bereaved family and initiating contact with key government authorities.

“When our brother passed, we made several visits. We approached the government to officially inform them of the sad development,” the representative said.

“We are planning to visit the Flagstaff House to meet the Chief of Staff and the President, so that any support they can offer towards Yaw Sarpong’s funeral will help ensure he receives a truly memorable farewell,” he explained.

“When the time comes, MUSIGA will stand firmly behind the family to ensure our brother is given a befitting burial,” the representative assured.

He added that MUSIGA intends to deepen those engagements in the coming days to secure broader institutional support.As part of its immediate support, MUSIGA presented a cash donation of GH¢500 to the family to assist with funeral preparations. The union stressed that this contribution marks only the beginning of its involvement.Yaw Sarpong’s immense contribution to gospel music and choral performance in Ghana has earned him widespread respect across the music industry and among the Christian community.

MUSIGA’s gesture, mourners say, reflects the deep appreciation for his legacy and the enduring impact of his ministry through music.

The family is expected to announce funeral arrangements in due course, as tributes continue to pour in for the late gospel legend.