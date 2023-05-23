MWC 2023: Discover the latest trends in technological devices!

1 hour ago

This year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 showcased the most cutting-edge developments in the near future of technology. Major technology companies have exhibited some of the upcoming launches at this congress, which not only shows the imminent future of technology, but also shows the trends in the sector, allowing the most knowledgeable to draw conclusions about the direction in which the technology sector will develop.

This conference has great importance at a global and international level where technology giants such as Motorola, Xiaomi and Lenovo show the latest innovations that they are going to bring to the market. From Skokka's research team we are going to comment on those technological must-haves that should not be lost sight of.

Motorola roller phone

Motorola has unveiled its roll-up mobile phone at the Mobile World Congress, a concept that looks incredibly cool and could be a match for the folding mobile phones that are becoming so popular. This proposed mobile device is capable of lengthening and shrinking vertically, taking up less space than a conventional mobile, but then enlarging its screen when necessary.

This mechanism can be operated manually thanks to a gesture which, in the prototype shown at the convention, consists of pressing the sides of the device twice in succession, making the device enlarge or shrink as required. This can be of great help to series and movie addicts, in which beautiful Melbourne escorts appear, who want to see all the details from the palm of their hand.

Because of their shape, they can make their size considerably smaller, and this can benefit all those people who are looking to have a larger mobile phone in a smaller space. In addition, the screen has the advantage of not having a fold, as is the case with current folding mobile models.

Huawei and its watch with headphones

Huawei presents an incredible smartwatch, its proposal shows a device that includes all the advantages of a smartwatch, as well as discrete earphones inside. This wearable can be a must for sports addicts, such as some of the sexy London escorts, allowing a very convenient way to access multiple applications without having to carry a thousand gadgets when you go to the gym.

Selfies revolution thanks to Honor

Honor unveiled its Magic 5 device during the conference, a high-end handset that comes to compete head-to-head with industry giants. Honor has spared no expense with this phone.

The processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, including the latest Android SoC to date. And with a memory configuration of 12 + 512 GB. The camera is one of the highlights of this phone. Which will make it a must-have for fans of selfies and capturing every moment. The camera configuration of the Honor Magic 5 is 50 megapixels in each of its lenses, including incredible definition and quality.

Become an influencer thanks to Xiaomi

During the conference the Chinese company showed the Xiaomi 13 Lite, a device more accessible to all budgets, including great technological innovations. This device includes a dual front camera that makes this device a must-have for those who love selfies and producing content for their social networks. In terms of photography, this smartphone is where its full potential comes to the fore.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite has five cameras, perfect for photographing every date with the escort service in Delhi you most trust! Three of them are located on the back of the phone and two of them on the front. Proof that this 13 Lite is a proposal to have as a reference for all lovers of social networks.

If what you are looking for is a mobile with which to take the best selfies, record videos and produce all kinds of content for social networks, this is the one for you.

Mobility without barriers made in Spain

Electric scooters are becoming more and more common and, for this reason, the Spanish company Lampsy offers a proposal where they are committed to elegance, comfort and road safety.

With a handcrafted finish, this scooter includes several functionalities to improve the user experience, such as integrating two cameras that feed an artificial intelligence system that warns the user in the event of detecting dangerous situations.

This device can be a great bet for sustainable mobility within the urban environment, allowing in an efficient and safe way to move anywhere.

All these devices are some of the technological examples that large companies are betting on. They showcase some of the advances being made in the implementation of artificial intelligence, improving wearables and improving their connectivity with the internet of things. Thus simplifying actions for users and improving the quality of existing functionalities.

Signed,

Ana Cardo