Former Ghana Black Stars coach, Goran "Plavi" Stevanovic says it was an honour to be given the opportunity to coach the senior men's national team of Ghana.

The Serbian trainer was appointed coach of the Black Stars on the 1st February 2011 after signing a two year contract with Ghana.

After barely 14 months into his two year he was fired as he failed to guide the Black Stars to win the Afcon 2012 after being eliminated by Zambia at the quarter final stage.

He says his biggest challenge as coach of the Black Stars was that game against Zambia which resulted in his sacking after Zambia eliminated Ghana at the semi final stage of AFCON 2012.

"My biggest challenge as a coach for the Black stars was after our game against Zambia in the Afcon 2012 when we lost that game that brought up my dismissal, all Ghanaians wanted victory but unfortunately we couldn't make amends and that was the most challenging moment as a coach for the Black stars" he told Kumasi based Ashh Fm.

He is currently the manager of China League Two club Qingdao Jonoon.