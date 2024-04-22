13 minutes ago

The former Ghana AIDS Commission’s ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has said that she does not wish to be in a relationship at this point in her career.

According to her, one of her biggest fears in life is falling in love due to the past experiences she has had with men.

She disclosed that she is single and does not intend to be in a relationship; rather, she would want to focus on her career.

"Currently, I am not in a relationship, and I don’t wish to. My biggest fear now is to fall in love, which I don’t want to happen,” she said while speaking in an interview with 3FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.

When she was asked if she would resort to the use of vibrators to satisfy her sexual desires while she remained single, she replied, “Yes, I will.”

Joyce further indicated that men who approach her do not inquire about her HIV status, despite being an ambassador in the past.

“When the men meet me, they even forget to ask about my HIV status. I don’t need to convince anyone. Because of my communication and how soft my body is, men are attracted to me,” she said.

It can be recalled that Joyce’s role as the ambassador of the Ghana AIDS Commission was embroiled with a lot of issues concerning her actions.

Among them was when she admitted that she lied about her HIV status.