4 hours ago

Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay has opened up about her heartbreak experience and how it led to the creation of her hit song 'Survivor'.

Speaking on UTV’s ‘UCook With Empress Gifty’, Wendy Shay disclosed that the pain from her experience resulted in the composition of her hit song ‘Survivor’.

“As for the heartbreak, everyone will experience it. My last one resulted in my ‘Survivor’ song. Heartbreak doesn't matter if you are a celebrity or an ordinary person,” she stated.

Asked if she initiated the breakup or if her ex did, she laughed it off, stating, “That’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever taken. I’m happy, and I’m glowing every day.”

When probed about the details of her breakup, Wendy Shay narrated how her busy schedule and her dynamic lifestyle might have fueled the breakup.

She advised people with busy schedules like hers to exercise caution and the importance of balance to prevent losing what has been built.

“Relationships require hard work, many people think it is easy but it needs work. You need to have time and attention for your partner and all that.

“If you have a busy schedule like me, if you're not careful, and if you don’t have time to balance the work, all your hard work will go to waste,” she said.

She added that she is currently single and embracing her freedom, adding that her song, 'Survivor' has become one of the biggest Ghanaian songs in South Africa.

“For now, I’m enjoying life. I’m very free and I’m single. I have time to focus on myself.

“And the song that came out of it did really well. ‘Survivor’ is one of the biggest Ghanaian songs in South Africa right now,” she said.

Wendy Shay released 'Survivor' in 2022. The song was produced by MOG Beatz while its official music video was directed by Prince Dovlo.