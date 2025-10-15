1 hour ago

Ghanaian comedian and actor, MJtheComedian, has shared a deeply emotional story about how one of his comedy videos prevented a young man from taking his own life.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, MJtheComedian — born Michael Johnson — said he received a life-changing message from a fan who credited his skit with saving him from suicide.

According to the comedian, the man had reached out on social media asking to meet him in person.

When they eventually met at a restaurant, the fan insisted that MJ should order anything he wanted, but it wasn’t until later that the true reason for the meeting became clear.

The fan later sent an emotional message, revealing that he had been battling depression and financial stress related to child support and parenthood, and had planned to take his own life.

In the message, the man wrote that he had already purchased drugs to end his life but decided to scroll through his phone one last time.

That was when he stumbled upon one of MJtheComedian’s videos for the first time.

“I watched your video and laughed out loud for the first time in a very long time,” the message read. “It made me realize that life could still be joyful. I threw the medicine away and went back to watch more of your videos. Your comedy saved my life.”

MJtheComedian said the encounter was one of the most powerful moments in his career, reminding him that his craft goes beyond entertainment.

“That message touched me deeply,” he said. “It made me understand that what we do as comedians is not just to make people laugh — it’s therapy. Sometimes, it’s the reason someone chooses to live another day.”

The comedian, who has become one of Ghana’s most prominent online entertainers, has built a strong following through relatable and humorous skits that often touch on everyday Ghanaian experiences.

Over the years, MJtheComedian has performed at top comedy events including Laughline, Comedy Express, Lord of the Ribs, and Night of 1027 Laughs, earning recognition as one of the new voices shaping Ghana’s comedy landscape.

He is also the founder of the annual Dashiki Festival, a creative event that celebrates African identity through fashion, comedy, and music.