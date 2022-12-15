5 hours ago

Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng has mocked women who envy other women who are endowed with big buttocks.

She was speaking in an interview when the subject of women going under the knife was raised. Many of her fellow actresses have undergone surgeries to enhance parts of their bodies, and she wasn’t too pleased.

According to her, there’s nothing about big buttocks that is worthy of envy to the extent that women put themselves through hell for it.

She further said that, as women, it is normal to admire women with big buttocks, but envying such irrelevant bodily features is crossing a line.

The actress, who has curvy features, revealed that her big buttocks cause her knee pain.

Consequently, she encouraged women to focus on the stress such features bring to them and use them to stop themselves from damaging themselves.