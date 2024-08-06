2 hours ago

Ghanaian actress and educational entrepreneur Yvonne Nelson has disclosed that her daughter was the inspiration behind her decision to delve into education.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Nicholas Ekow Yamoah, Yvonne recounted how her daughter would often come home with various problems, which caused her significant worry.

This concern ultimately led to the establishment of the Just Like Mama daycare.

“My daughter started school when she was one year 6 months old and it was actually the care. She will come home with a bruise, an insect bite and you expect the school to call you to report before she gets home but you the mother or parent will notice before the school says anything. That was like a minus and a red flag. And with the academics too, I wasn’t really getting anything from her from school.

As a parent, you should see a change in their vocabulary, things they are saying. I watch everything my daughter does, I help her in reading, doing flash cards for her, I’m really into education so I got a little worried and I thought to myself this is something I can actually do and do well because I am a passionate human being,” she said.

The actress who recently inaugurated her Yvonne Nelson International School, an expansion of her educational venture, also indicated that parents of kids at the Just Like Mama inspired her to open up.

“We had a few parents who kept asking us that after kindergarten what’s next. I thought they were joking or something to make my head feel big and all of that but no they actually meant what they were saying. They wanted their kinds to stay here so we had to register a primary school and make Yvonne Nelson International School happen“.

The celebrated actress, also known for her book ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ revealed that despite the challenges of balancing school management, acting, and producing, her experience in production has equipped her for this demanding phase of her career.