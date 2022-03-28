1 hour ago

Madame Alberta has sadly disclosed that her 22-year-old daughter, Ataa Panin is battling for her life after a Pastor, called Osofo Yaw gave her medicine to terminate her pregnancy.

Sharing her story on Oyerepa Afutuo show, Monday 28th March 2022, Alberta said her daughter has been admitted at D5 in Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

“Osofo Yaw impregnated my daughter and gave her medicine to abort the pregnancy." She narrated.

She declared further that, the drugs have spoilt her daughter's kidneys and now she is on the verge of dying.

“My daughter's kidneys have been damaged as a result of the drug intake”. Alberta disclosed.

Watch video below