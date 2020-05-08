3 hours ago

Former Ghanaian international, Nii Odartey Lamptey has admitted that his lack of education badly affected him during his playing days.

According to the former Anderlecht sensation, he signed most contracts without truly understanding the clauses and the implications on his career.

The 45-year-old played from 1990 until 2008 notably for Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Coventry City and a host of other club.

Looking back at his career, Lamptey who made 38 appearances for the Black Stars between 1991 and 1996 said his level of education affected him greatly.

“My educational level affected me greatly in my career as a footballer’’, he told Angel TV in an interview.

‘‘I signed most contracts without even knowing the implications of it on my career’’, Odartey Lamptey added.

Playing for over ten clubs throughout his career, the celebrated attacker believed that his low level of education caused that.

“They made me play in so many teams but if I knew I would have just played in one or two clubs,” he lamented.