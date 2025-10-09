2 hours ago

A young Nigerian woman has accused her employer of brutally assaulting her by inserting pepper into her private parts at Wasa Asikuma in the Amenfi East Municipality of Ghana’s Western Region.

The victim, identified as Ivy Blessing, reportedly told officials that her employer subjected her to the inhumane act after she failed to meet a daily financial target from her work as a sex worker.

According to preliminary information, Ivy and several other women were allegedly brought from Nigeria to Ghana by the suspect, who demanded that each of them deliver GH₵1,000 daily from their clients.

When Ivy could not provide the required amount, the woman allegedly became enraged and attacked her, inserting pepper into her genitals as punishment.

An immigration officer who became aware of the incident is said to have intervened and rescued Ivy from the premises. She has since been transferred to Accra for medical care and psychological support.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the case to identify and prosecute those responsible for the abuse.