27 minutes ago

Dynamo Dresden Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer Koenigsdoerffer im Regen. 05.07.2021, Fußball, GER, 2. Bundesliga, Saison 2021/22, Heilbad Heiligenstadt, Stadion Gesundbrunnen, SG Dynamo Dresden *** Dynamo Dresden at lactate test and strength training In the picture Ransford Yeboah Koenigsdörffer Koenigsdoerffer in the rain 05 07 2021, Football, GER, 2 Bundesliga, Season 2021 22, Heilbad Heiligenstadt, Stadion Gesundbrunnen, SG Dynamo Dresden

Black Stars new boy Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer says that his Ghanaian father will be very proud of him when he makes his Ghana debut.

The Berlin-born attacker recently switch international allegiance to represent Ghana despite playing for the various German under-age national teams.

He was born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother in the German capital where he grew up but has decided that Ghana will help him realize his international ambitions with the 2022 World Cup on the horizon.

"My father comes from Ghana, he would be very proud of me if I could now play for his fatherland. In addition, it is probably easier to become a national team player there," he told the Bild.

He came through the youth ranks of Hertha Berlin before joining Dynamo Dresden from where he joined Hamburg this summer.

The attacker has scored twice for Hamburg in the Bundesliga II since joining the club.