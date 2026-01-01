3 months ago

Nigerian music star Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, says his greatest fear in life is poverty, not death.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Nancy Isime Show, the singer reflected on his difficult childhood and said he never wants to relive the hardship his family once endured.

“I am not afraid of death. The only thing I am afraid of in this life is poverty, of being broke,” he said.

Mr P recounted how his family’s rented single-room apartment was demolished after the landlord sold the property, leaving them with nowhere to go.

“I have tasted it [poverty] before. I have been in our house with my parents and siblings, and a bulldozer came and demolished it,” he recalled.

“We were living in a boys’ quarter, me, my mum, my dad, all of us. The whole family, six boys and two girls living in a one-bedroom apartment. They had to divide the room with a curtain. So, the landlord had sold the compound, we were trying to plead to get some time to plan our relocation and then a bulldozer came and started demolishing the house while we were still in the building.”