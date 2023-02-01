2 hours ago

UK based Kumawood Actress, Eunice Oheneba Asiedu has disclosed her horrific experience with her husband just six months into their marriage.

Eunice said she noticed there’s danger ahead when her husband did a no show on their wedding night.

Although she was worried about how her husband left her to spend their first night together as couple alone, she hoped for better days.

According to Miss Asiedu, she experienced the shock of her life 6 months after their marriage.

She narrated how her husband upon a misunderstanding threw his wedding ring into the toilet and called for a separation.

Despite the turbulence in her marriage, her plight escalated after she gave birth to 3 children. The birth of the third child also brought about its issues.

She went days struggling to feed herself and the children because her husband and father of her children has refused to help.

The actress also disclosed how her husband sends her packing at the slightest opportunity yet she never left.

However, what made her finally accepted that it is over was when he requested that she sums up her losses as a result of their marriage for a compensation.

The Actress seized the opportunity to engage in menial jobs in order to feed herself and her family.

She later enrolled in School where she studied Care Management. That, she said has been her saviour and second chance.

She is currently a professional Care Manager and owner of a production studio in Ghana. Eunice made these revelations in an interview with Emelia Brobbey on her show, Okukuseku.